Shraddha Kapoor shares sunkissed PIC from her Maldives vacation; Says ‘Running back to nature’
Vacations are always so dear to every one of us and it is so hard to forget about them especially in this ongoing scenario. And Shraddha Kapoor has proved it as she returns back to her favourite destination Maldives. This is the third time she is being seen at the beach destination. The actress is spending some quality time with her mother and father. Shraddha Kapoor, who is gearing up for her next film with Ranbir Kapoor, has shared a beautiful sunkissed picture on her social media account.
Taking to Instagram, Shraddha wrote, "Running back to nature". In the picture, Shraddha is seen wearing a white long skirt and yellow top. The breathtaking view behind her is almost adding more beauty to the picture. The clear blue sky with pristine water and surrounded with lush green nature will make you crave for vacation. Shraddha was also in Maldives for her cousin's brother's wedding, where she had also celebrated her birthday.
Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Baaghi with Tiger Shroff. It was released in 2020 and did well at the box office.
Shraddha Kapoor has announced her next project Chaalbaaz In London. She has shared the first look of the movie. The film will be helmed by Pankuj Parashar who had also directed Chaalbaaz starring Sridevi in the lead. Apart from this, Shraddha will be seen in Nikhil Dwivedi’s next which is based on a shape-shifting serpent.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
PR on SSR
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Queen
Anonymous 2 hours ago
She is so genuine and real!! And genuine is Rare
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Shraddha is the Most humble, Down to earth actress ever
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Shraddha is a girl with Golden Heart!!!
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Now few insecure jealousy fans of certain fandom will come and comment Shit here out of Jealous!!! Don't give a damn to them