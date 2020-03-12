Shraddha Kapoor shares THROWBACK photo with ‘mommy’ to wish her on birthday; Fans call them ‘mirror image’

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Today, Shraddha Kapoor took to social media to pen down a heartwarming wish for her mother on the occasion of her birthday. Take a look!

Post the success of Baaghi 3, totally deserved a vacation and therefore, the actress jetted off for a vacation and thanks to social media, Shraddha shared a photo from the beach wherein she is seen playing with a puppy. In the photo, Shraddha Kapoor is seen wearing a bikini and is all smiles while posing by the beach. And today, 33-year-old Shraddha Kapoor took to social media to share a throwback photo with mother, Shivangi Kolhapure, to wish her on her birthday.

In the photo, Shivangi is seen pulling Shraddha’s nose while the two happily pose for a photo and alongside the photo, Shraddha wrote, “Simply divine Happy Bday mommy..” Soon after, brother Siddhanth Kapoor left a comment as he wrote, “That’s like Shraddha now and Shraddha 18 years ago love love it…” Not just this, fans were quick to leave comments calling Shraddha and her mother mirror images of each other and yes, we totally agree because Shraddha, indeed, looks like her mother.

A few days back, Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her 33rd birthday in the city, and Baaghi 3 co-star Tiger Shroff surprised Shraddha as he broke into a flash mob with her fans outside the actresses’ house. On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff, and next, she will be seen sharing screen space with in Luv Ranjan's next directorial.

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's wish for her mother on her birthday:

