Shraddha Kapoor shares a throwback pic with ‘aaji’ Lata Mangeshkar; Calls her ‘greatest of all times’

February 6, 2022, we lost one of the biggest singing legends of our nation, Lata Mangeshkar. The country is still mourning her loss. Although the legendary singer is no more with us, her memories and songs will forever stay with us. Just a night before she passed away we saw her granddaughter and Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor rushing to the Breach Candy Hospital where she was admitted. Today, the actress has taken to her Instagram handle to share a throwback picture with her ’aaji’ as she mourns her loss.

Shraddha Kapoor shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram handle. In the first picture, we can see a young Shraddha sitting beside Lata Mangeshkar as they smile for the picture. In the next picture, we can see a very young Lata posing in the black and white picture and the third picture also is of young-looking pretty in the black and white picture. Sharing this picture, she wrote, “I will forever cherish the honour of having shared precious moments with you. Your hand on my head, your warm gaze, your loving words of encouragement. Thank you for your simplicity, divinity, excellence and grace. Truly The Greatest of all time! I love You Lata Aaji.”

Take a look:

Talking about Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral, she was wrapped in tricolour and was given full state honours. Everyone from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Vidya Balan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others had come to pay their last respects to the singing legend.

