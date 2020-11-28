Shraddha Kapoor shells out weekend fitspiration as she nails a handstand; Calls it 'best way to start the day'

Shraddha Kapoor took to social media to share a glimpse of the way she kicked off her day and her perfect handstand will leave you inspired. The Stree star has been setting fitness goals for fans as she works out at home amid an ongoing pandemic.

Actress Shraddha Kapoor has been spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic. Over the past few weeks, the star has been focusing on her fitness and often shares glimpses from her home workout sessions. Be it nailing yoga or dance or morning jog with her pet dog Shyloh, the Stree star has been inspiring fans with her ways of staying fit without heading to the gym. And now, once again, Shraddha kicked off her weekend with a workout session and left fans motivated.

Taking to her Instagram story, Shraddha shared a photo of herself nailing a handstand perfectly against the wall. The gorgeous star could be seen perfectly balancing herself and working out. In the photo, she is seen clad in a white tee with black tights and sneakers. Her hair is seen tied up in a pony. With weights kept by her side, one could see how the actress was gearing up with the handstand to kick off her day with a workout.

Reposting the photo from her trainer's handle, Shraddha wrote, "Best way to start the day." Recently, she even shared a glimpse of her virtual workout session with her trainer and left fans inspired.

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor's photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha was last seen in Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. Her chemistry with Tiger was loved by fans. Now, she will be seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's untitled love story. Besides this, she also signed Nikhil Dwivedi's Naagin trilogy where she will be seen playing the lead role of a shape-shifting serpent. The actress was excited to announce the same as she claimed she had grown up watching Sridevi play such roles in her films.

