Shraddha Kapoor showers birthday love on ‘bhaiya’ Siddhanth Kapoor: You make my life beautiful and bright

is one of the actresses in Bollywood who doesn’t miss a chance to express her love for her loved ones. The Half Girlfriend is quite active on social media and her social media posts are all about happy moments with friends and family apart from her upcoming projects. However, her recent Instagram post is making the headlines as it speaks volumes about brother and sister’s equation. To note, it’s Siddhant Kapoor’s birthday and on his special day, Shraddha made sure to shower love on her brother.

The Aashiqui 2 actress shared a beautiful picture of herself with Siddhanth. In the pic, Shraddha was dressed in ethnic wear and was holding a pooja thali in her hand. On the other hand, Siddhant was all smiles as he posed for the pic. In the caption, the Ek Villain actress wrote about how much her brother means to her. “Happiest Bday @siddhanthkapoor. Bhaiya, may you keep spreading your sunshine, kindness and love everywhere. You make my life beautiful and bright. I love you Babu” along with a heart emoticon. Overwhelmed with Shraddha’s post, Siddhanth took to the comment section and wrote, “I love you”.

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Shraddha Kapoor has two interesting projects in her kitty. The actress will be seen turning into a shape shifting naagin in a trilogy which will be helmed by Nikhil Dwivedi. Talking about the same, Shraddha said, “It’s an absolute delight to play a 'naagin' on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring and idolising ma’am in 'Nagina' and 'Nigahen' and always wanted to play a similar role that is rooted in Indian folklore”. Besides, she will also be seen essaying the key role in Pankaj Parashar’s Chaalbaaz in London.

