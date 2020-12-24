Shraddha Kapoor showers love on cousin Priyaank Sharma as he gets engaged to Shaza Morani with a cute PIC

Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyaank Sharma got engaged to his ladylove Shaza Morani in a private affair. Shraddha Kapoor went ahead and sent her love to the happy couple with an unseen photo.

Amid the taxing year of 2020, a refreshing breeze of good news came for Padmini Kolhapure's family as her son and actor Priyaank Sharma recently got engaged with longtime girlfriend, Shaza Morani. While the ceremony was kept private and took place yesterday, has sent her good wishes to the couple today. The actress, who is cousin to Priyaank, sent her love to Shaza and him on getting engaged after a long time of seeing each other.

The Stree star took to her Instagram story and shared a photo of the blissfully happy couple. In the photo, both Priyaank and Shaza could be seen clad in traditional beige attire. The two could be seen posing with each other for a cute photo. Sharing the adorable photo, Shraddha tagged Priyaank and Shaza and sent her good wishes to them via her social media handle. Shraddha's mom, Shivangi was also a part of the engagement affair yesterday along with Siddhant Kapoor.

However, Shraddha was not seen arriving with her mom and brother at the ceremony that took place privately in the city. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla had earlier reported that Shaza and Priyaank had been seeing each other for a long time and decided to tie the knot. As per a source that spoke to Pinkvilla, the couple applied for a court marriage this month and will get hitched by February next year in a grand ceremony.

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor's post:

Aside from this, Shraddha Kapoor has been spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic. On the work front, she will be seen next in Luv Ranjan’s directorial that stars with her. It is expected to go on floors by January 2021. Besides this, she also has Nikhil Dwivedi’s film in which she will be seen playing a shape-shifting serpent.

Also Read| Shraddha Kapoor’s cousin Priyaank Sharma gets ENGAGED to Shaza Morani; Siddhanth Kapoor showers love on couple

Credits :Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

