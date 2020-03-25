Shraddha Kapoor shows off her swag in this BTS pic as she strikes a pose on the sets of Street Dancer 3D

Shraddha Kapoor looks stunning in this BTS pic while posing with a choreographer on the sets of Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D.

started off the year 2020 on a great note. The actress made the audience go gaga over her stunning moves in Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D. She shared the screen space with , Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva. After making the audience go crazy with her sizzling dance moves, Shraddha was seen in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. Both the movies had decent openings at the box office. Today, we came across a BTS picture of Shraddha where the actress is showing off her swag looking stunning.

In the picture shared by a fan, we can see Shraddha donning green tights and white sling top while striking a perfect pose with another choreographer on the sets of Street Dancer 3D. The actress looks stunning in her dancer's avatar. Talking about the current situation going on in the country, due to the Coronavirus pandemic the entire country has come to a standstill. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown for 21 days in India. Everyone is in a self-isolation mode and have been advised to practice social distancing and self-quarantine in this crisis time.

Shraddha is making the most of her time in this quarantine period and has been spending quality time with her family and even her pet Shyloh. Despite being on a break, the Street Dancer 3D actress has been constantly updating her fans about her quarantine schedule amid COVID 19 outbreak to make sure she isn’t out of their minds. The 33-year-old actress has also urged her fans to be eco-friendly and save water in this crucial time.

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's post here:

