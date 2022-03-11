Shraddha Kapoor sizzles in slit dress as she gets clicked at Luv Ranjan’s home, Is Ranbir Kapoor also coming?

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most popular actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She has a huge following on social media, as fans excitedly wait to see her pictures. Last seen in Baaghi 3, Shraddha will be featuring next in Luv Ranjan’s next directorial alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Speaking of which, a few moments back, the actress was papped outside the filmmaker’s house and we wonder if Ranbir Kapoor is arriving soon too.

Shraddha kept her outfit of the day quite breezy and soothing. The actress totally dished out summer fashion inspiration as she was seen clad in a grey maxi dress with a slit detailing in the front. Shraddha threw on a white shirt on top to beat the March heat in the dream city of Mumbai. Her hair was left open, and she opted for a fresh and minimal makeup look. For accessories, Shraddha wore a pair of simple earrings and a suave pair of eyewear. The Aashiqui 2 actress wrapped up her look with a pair of heels and a beige side bag.

Shraddha smiled and posed for pictures while the paparazzi clicked them from a distance.

Although Ranbir Kapoor was not spotted with Shraddha, we wonder if he will be arriving soon.

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor’s pictures:

This is the first time Shraddha will be collaborating with Ranbir Kapoor. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Shraddha shared her experience of working with Ranbir and Ranjan. “I’m very excited to work with Luv and Ranbir. It’s a super fun film and I’m excited for the audience to see me in a new role. I have admired Ranbir since his first film and I’m super thrilled that we are finally working together. Same for Luv sir. He is such a fantastic writer/director,” she said. Recently, the makers of the film announced that the film will be releasing on the 8th of March, 2023.

Apart from this Luv Ranjan directorial, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen playing the lead in Chaalbaaz in London. Besides, she will also be seen playing the role of a shapeshifting serpent for Nikhil Dwivedi's backed trilogy. The movie will be helmed by Vishal Furia and will have a lot of VFX in it.