Shraddha Kapoor soaks in Mumbai's cosy weather as she begins Tuesday morning with a cup of chai

The crisp winter air has taken over Mumbai and resulted in an unusually cold week. The coastal city which rarely witnesses winter has been experiencing light rains and a pleasant weather for the last one week and looks like Shraddha Kapoor is soaking it all in, while she can. On Tuesday, the actress gave a glimpse as she tucked into a jacket and sipped on her morning chai.

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha shared a series of photos as she wished her 68.4 million fans and followers good morning. In the happy photos, Shraddha can be seen wearing a navy blue jacket underneath a red top and posing for the camera. Sitting in one corner of her window, looks like Shraddha began the day by observing nature and sea view from her home. The warmth of her chai and the cosy weather seem to be the perfect combination.

Sharing the photo, she captioned it, "Good morning!" with a cup of tea and purple heart emoji. Fans were quick to wish her good morning back as they flooded the comments section.

Recently, Shraddha made headlines as her makeup artist got married and the actress turned officiator for the wedding. Several photos and videos of Shraddha with her team surfaced on social media and the actress looked stunning in her lavender dress.

