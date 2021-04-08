Shraddha Kapoor soaks in the 'Sublime Sun' in a PIC from Maldives vacay; Rumoured beau Rohan Shrestha reacts

Shraddha Kapoor is currently enjoying her Maldives vacay. The gorgeous star shared a photo in which she is seen posing in the Maldivian sunshine. The photo evoked a reaction from rumoured beau Rohan Shreshtha.

It has been quite a fun vacay so far for as she takes over the Maldives and makes the most of it before returning to Mumbai. Over the past few days, Shraddha has been dropping glimpses from her Maldives vacay on social media and recently, she shared a pretty picture of soaking in the sun while enjoying the view. The gorgeous photo evoked many reactions including one from Shraddha's rumoured beau Rohan Shrestha.

Taking to her handle, Shraddha shared a gorgeous photo in which she was seen clad in a blue crop top with beige shorts. With her hair left open, Shraddha could be seen closing her eyes and feeling the rays of the sun on her face. In the backdrop, all one could see were endless hues of the Maldivian blues. The Stree actress managed to paint a picture perfect moment while posing for the click. One could notice the tan that Shraddha must have soaked in while spending time in the Maldives.

The photo evoked reactions from many celebs including Ananya Panday, , Ananya Panday and more. Even Shraddha's rumoured beau Rohan Shrestha liked the picture and fans were quick to notice the same.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Shraddha's previously visited the Maldives last month twice. Once, she attended cousin Priyaank Sharma's wedding where rumoured beau Rohan Shrestha also was present. Second time, Shraddha visited with her parents. On the work front, Shraddha recently announced her film, ChaalBaaz in London. Apart from this, she will be seen in Luv Ranjan's film with , Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia.

