Shraddha Kapoor spends adorable moments with her doggo 'little boye' Shyloh before outdoor shoot; PICS

Shraddha Kapoor, a true gem in Bollywood's crown, not only captivates audiences with her acting prowess but also reigns supreme as a social media darling. With a substantial Instagram following, she owes her popularity to the charm of her authentic, personalized posts and lively engagement. Beyond the glitz and glamour, Shraddha reveals her softer side as a devoted dog lover, sharing heart-melting moments with her fur baby, Shyloh. Recently, as she set off for an outdoor shoot, she treated her followers to adorable snapshots, already expressing how much she'll miss her four-legged friend.

Shraddha Kapoor posts adorable pictures with her dog, Shyloh

In a heartwarming Instagram update, Shraddha Kapoor melted hearts by sharing endearing moments with her furry companion, Shyloh. The pictures showcase playful cuddles and sweet kisses, revealing the actress's genuine affection for her doggo. With an upcoming outdoor shoot on the horizon, Shraddha expressed her pre-departure emotions, playfully coining the caption, "Moye Moye coz I goye for a shoot tomorrow, and I will miss my little boye."

Check out Shraddha's Instagram post below:

Shraddha's post sparks fan reactions

Shraddha's post, especially with its playful and intriguing caption, ignited a flurry of fan reactions. One user suggested, "You don't have to be an actress; in fact, you should be a Shayar after this." Another humorously remarked, "And you are khoye khoye in your emotions," while someone else quipped, "Me when you don't post a picture: - moye moye, When you post a picture: - oye hoye." Adding to the banter, another fan teased, "Shyloh bhi kuch din araam se soye abse disturb krne walaa na koye,"

Shraddha Kapoor's work front

The renowned actress recently graced the screen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the romantic drama Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, a surprise hit released during the Holi season of 2023. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film features Shraddha as Nisha, also known as Tinni.

Currently, Shraddha is gearing up for Stree 2, the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster, where she reunites with National Award-winning actor Rajkummar Rao.

While initial reports hinted at her taking on the iconic supernatural role of Nagin in an upcoming trilogy, the project is currently on hold. Additionally, there are whispers of an upcoming collaboration between Shraddha Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan in an undisclosed film.

