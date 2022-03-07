Shraddha Kapoor to start Mumbai schedule of Luv Ranjan's rom-com on March 8; Reports

It’s been a while since Shraddha Kapoor was last seen on the big screen and her fans are undoubtedly missing her presence on the big screen. Although Shraddha has some interesting projects in the kitty, she is currently making the news for Luv Ranjan’s yet to be titled project that happens to be a romantic comedy and also stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. The team had been shooting for the movie in Mumbai and took a break recently for director Luv Ranjan’s wedding. And now as per the recent update, Shraddha will resume shooting for the project on March 8.

As per a report published in India Today, a source stated, “Shraddha is all set to start the next schedule of Luv Ranjan's untitled film from March 8. There are only two important schedules left before the film wraps up. They will be shooting for it in Mumbai and then get onto another location for the last leg of the shoot”. To note, Shraddha and Ranbir Kapoor were reportedly among the guest list of Luv Ranjan’s wedding and had a blast at the ceremony.

Following the wedding celebrations, Shraddha had taken a break to celebrate her birthday and is now looking forward to getting back on the sets. Apart from this Luv Ranjan directorial, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen playing the lead in Chaalbaaz in London. Besides, she will also be seen playing the role of a shapeshifting serpent for Nikhil Dwivedi's backed trilogy. The movie will be helmed by Vishal Furia and will have a lot of VFX in it.

