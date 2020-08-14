Shraddha Kapoor to step into Amala Paul's bold avatar for the Hindi remake of Aadai?

For the unversed, Amala Paul had starred in the 2019 film Aadai which was known for its bold avatar and controversial scenes. Read on to know the details.

turned up the heat earlier this year when she featured in Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff. The actress grabbed eyeballs for her scintillating avatar in the remake of Dus Bahane. Now, rumours have been doing the rounds that Shraddha might step into South Indian actress Amala Paul's shoes. For the unversed, Amala Paul had starred in the film Aadai in 2019 which was known for its bold avatar and controversial scenes.

According to a report in India Today, the makers are keen on approaching Shraddha for the Hindi remake of the film. A source close to the director told the portal, "Producer Arun Pandian, who holds the remake rights of the film, has sold it to a popular production house in Mumbai. They have initiated talks with Shraddha Kapoor and she has expressed interest to be a part of the project as well. However, nothing has been finalised yet."

The report added that if talks progress the official announcement will be made in a month's time. However, Shraddha Kapoor's team has not confirmed any developments on the same. Director Rathna Kumar, who helmed the original, will lead the Hindi project as well.

Last year, reports of being finalised to play Amala Paul's character had surfaced. However, producer Arun Pandian denied it as rumours.

Amala Paul's Aadai revolves around a free-spirited girl who gets the shock of her life when she see finds herself unclothed and abandoned after a late-night party.

