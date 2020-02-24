Shraddha Kapoor on Street Dancer 3D’s mixed response: Remo D’Souza made a platform that goes beyond box office

Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor got a lukewarm response at the box office. In a recent chat, Shraddha spoke about the same. Check it out.

A film that had created a lot of buzz when the trailer dropped is and starrer Street Dancer 3D. The film was a sequel to ABCD 2 and reunited Shraddha and Varun on the big screen. Remo D’Souza’s directorial was one of the most awaited films of 2020 but as soon as it released, the film opened to mixed reactions. At the box office too, the film’s collections dwindled over a period of time. Now, Shraddha Kapoor has reacted to Street Dancer 3D’s lukewarm reaction.

In a chat with Mumbai Mirror, Shraddha said that she was always stoked to be a part of Street Dancer 3D. Shraddha even added that she feels Remo D’Souza has given a platform for various dancers in India with a dance film like Street Dancer. On the lukewarm response to the film, Shraddha said that the platform that Remo has created with his films, it goes beyond the numbers and box office. The film managed to rake in over 50 Crore but still the response remained mixed to Varun and Shraddha’s dance act.

Shraddha said, “I was super excited to be a part of Street Dancer and that will never change. Remo sir has created a platform for dancers in India which goes beyond box-office.” Meanwhile, Shraddha is busy with the promotions of her next film, Baaghi 3 that stars Tiger Shroff, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh with her. The film’s trailer showcased amazing chemistry between Tiger and Shraddha and the action too seemed extreme. The first two songs Bhankas and Dus Bahane 2.0 are doing well on the charts and fans are loving the camaraderie between Shraddha and Tiger. Baaghi 3 is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will release on March 6, 2020.

