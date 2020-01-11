Shraddha Kapoor on Street Dancer 3D: You will see me dance my heart out in the film

Street Dancer 3D starring Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, and Shraddha Kapoor will hit the screens on January 24, 2020.

has had an amazing 2019, what with two hit films to her credit- namely Saaho and Chhichhore and looking at the bouquet of films in her kitty, we are sure that 2020 looks equally promising. While the year will kick-start with the release on Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D opposite on January 24, 2020, she will also be seen in the third instalment to Baaghi titled Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff.

Now we all know that Shraddha Kapoor wasn’t the first choice for the film as the makers had roped in as the female lead, however, due to date issues, Katrina had to back out and that is when Shraddha Kapoor walked in. Now, seeing the trailer of the film, we can safely say that Shraddha Kapoor as Inayat is the perfect actress for the role, and as the name tells, Street Dancer is a dance flick and talking about the same, Shraddha said that the audiences will see her dance her heart out in the film. “I love learning different forms of dance and it made the experience of working on Street Dancer even more enriching. You will see me dance my heart out in the film,” said Shraddha.

Talking about the story of the film, Shraddha says that the film is ‘built around a healthy competition between two teams from two countries’. Now we all know that India-Pakistan cricket matches are something to watch out for and similarly, this Baaghi actress feels that since the “public interest is at its peak even during an India-Pakistan cricket match, so I am really excited about the film.” As part of the training for the film, Shraddha revealed that she had to train in a lot of dance forms. Street Dancer starring Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, and Shraddha Kapoor will hit the screens on January 24, 2020.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

