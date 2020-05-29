Shraddha Kapoor takes cue from Rajkummar Rao co starrer Stree to ward off Coronavirus and it is amusing

Shraddha Kapoor, who recently shared her grocery shopping adventure during the lockdown, has now posted an interesting picture sharing an amusing trick to keep COVID 19 at bay.

Admit it or not, but each of one has been cursing the coronavirus outbreak these days and rightfully so. After all, it has not just brought the normal life to a standstill, but we all have been cooped in our house. Being locked in the house isn’t a cakewalk, and each one of us has been yearning to get back to our normal life. Amid this, has come up with a perfect trick to ward off the evil of COVID 19 and it is grabbing a lot of attention on social media.

The Baaghi 3 actress re-shared a picture of a residence on Instagram which had a Stree-inspired poster can be seen outside the gate which read as “O corona kal aana (O Corona, come tomorrow).” To note, this post was first shared by Maddock Films on Instagram. For the uninitiated, Stree, starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee in lead, happens to a horror comedy that revolved around the urban legend known as Nale Ba which was about a spirit that used to knock on people’s door’s at the night. The movie also used the tagline “O Stree Kal Aana” to ward off a vengeful female spirit.

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor’s post about Coronavirus:

Meanwhile, Shraddha, recently, stepped out her house with brother Siddhant Kapoor for grocery shopping to the nearest supermarket store. The siblings were all geared up in their safety gear of masks and gloves as they stepped out. Shraddha termed her shopping trip as quite an 'adventure'. Sharing a selfie from their successful grocery haul, Shraddha captioned it, "Groceries adventure with my bhaiya @siddhanthkapoor."

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×