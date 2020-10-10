Shraddha Kapoor takes to home workout as she shares video of her virtual training; Watch

Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Baaghi 3 co-starring Tiger Shroff and next, she will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s co-starring Ranbir Kapoor.

was last papped outside the NCB office after her name surfaced in a drug chat in the Bollywood drug cartel. Post her interrogation, Shraddha Kapoor was papped leaving the Narcotics Control Bureau office and today, after a long break, Shraddha Kapoor took to social media to share a new post. Well, this Baaghi actress shared a video wherein she is virtually training with her trainer. Alongside the video, her caption read, “Home fitness with @_praveen_nair and Thank you both for being my fitness gurus since #ABCD2! Our video call workouts have been beyond amazing #HomeWorkout #FitnessFun #HealthIsWealth.”

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor was summoned by NCB after her name surfaced in drugs-related chats. In the chats, Shraddha is allegedly asking for CBD oil and after her questioning, it was reported that while Shraddha Kapoor admitted to the chats, she denied consuming drugs. Also, during her interrogation, Shraddha Kapoor allegedly told NCB that Sushant Singh Rajput used to consume drugs in his vanity van.

Besides Shraddha, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and were also summoned by the NCB in the drug related case. That said, on the work front, she was last seen in Baaghi 3 co-starring Tiger Shroff and next, she will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s directorial along with .

