Shraddha Kapoor takes us inside her virtual yoga session in THESE pics and it's all the fitspiration you need

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the fittest stars in Bollywood. As the actress has been spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic, she shared glimpses of her yoga session at home on social media and left fans motivated.

Actress has been making the most of her time at home over the past few months of the pandemic. From indulging in reading her favourite books to spending time with her pet Shyloh, Shraddha has been giving fans glimpses of her shenanigans at home on social media. And now, she has dropped photos of her virtual yoga session at home. The Baaghi 3 actress is extremely conscious about her fitness and makes it a point to spend time working out.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha reposted the photos from her Yoga session in which she was tagged by her trainer. In the photos, we can see Shraddha nail various yoga asanas like a pro. From stretching to perfectly doing an asana on the floor mat, Shraddha seemed to be enjoying her morning yoga sessions. Clad in a tank top with black tights, the actress seemed determined to begin her morning on a healthy note with her trainer.

Sharing the first photo, Shraddha wrote, "#YogaLove #MindBodySoul." In the second photo, Shraddha was seen doing the Svargadvijasana and she seemed to be nailing the same. She wrote, "Yoga magic with @nishthabijlani

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor's photos:

Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning, Shraddha announced her new film where she will be seen playing a Naagin. The film is helmed by Vishal Furia and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi. The actress will be seen in the role of a shape-shifting serpent in the same. It will be made into a trilogy. Shraddha took to Twitter and shared that she has looked up late who has worked in films like Nigaahen and Nagina. Shraddha was excited to have bagged the role. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Luv Ranjan's film with .

Also Read|Shraddha Kapoor to turn into shape shifting Naagin in a trilogy; Says 'Grew up idolising Sridevi in Nagina'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Share your comment ×