Shraddha Kapoor taking dog Shyloh for an evening walk amid lockdown is the cutest thing on internet today

Today, Saaho actress Shraddha Kapoor posted a video on social media wherein we can see the actress taking her dog for an evening walk; Watch

As much as loves to holiday with her friends, she equally loves to go on vacations with her family because by self admission, Shraddha Kapoor is extremely attached to her family. Now as we speak, all of us are in quarantine due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and Shraddha Kapoor, has been making the most of the lockdown by spending time with her family because on shootings days, actors are inundated with work. While Shraddha Kapoor has been eating home cooked food and working out on the terrace, and reading books, she has also been spending time with her pet dog and today, Shraddha decided to take her dog for an evening walk as she posted a video on social media wherein we can see Shraddha holding the dog while they go for a walk on the road.

Alongside the video, Shraddha wrote, “छोटू महाराज के पीछे पीछे #shylohbabu…” A few days back, on the occasion of Brother’s Day, this Aashiqui 2 actress took to social media to profess her love for her 'amazing bros' as she shared throwback pictures from her childhood where she can be seen posing with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor and other cousins. Alongside the photo, Shraddha wrote, “Grown up loved, pampered & protected! Happy brothers day to my amazing bros! @siddhanthkapoor @priyaankksharma @sikandarkharbanda @nanaksarin @sarinonkar Sunny bhaiya & Sushant..”

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Shraddha has been doing her bit by raising awareness about the ongoing pandemic and urging her fans to stay indoors. In April, Shraddha had shared a long note on social media in which she compared quarantine and self-isolation to animals trapped in cages. By way of the post, Shraddha has been urging her fans to not abandon pets and take good care of them amid the lockdown.

Check out the video where Shraddha Kapoor takes her dog for an evening walk:

Credits :Instagram

