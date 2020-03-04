Shraddha Kapoor thanks fans for sending love on her birthday; Says ‘I’m the luckiest girl in the world’

Shraddha Kapoor, who is overwhelmed with the love showered on her, expressed her gratitude towards her fans for their wishes

, who turned 33 on March 3, was a happy birthday girl as she was inundated with best wishes from her fans and friends from across the world. The Batti Gul Meter Chalu actress received several beautiful surprises and messages on her special day. Shraddha was, undoubtedly, over the moon with the adulation coming her way and couldn’t stop brimming with happiness. And now the Stree actress has expressed her gratitude towards her fans for making her day special.

Shraddha shared a post on Instagram wherein she admitted being overwhelmed with the love which was showered on her. Calling herself the luckiest girl in the world, the Street Dancer 3D star thanked her fans for their love and best wishes. She wrote, “Yesterday was so overwhelming. The wishes, the love from all of you including all the fans, fan clubs, Shraddha Gems, everyone who gives me so much love. I’m the luckiest girl in the world. Thank you all so much and love you all the most.”

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor’s post expressing gratitude towards her fans:

Talking about the work front, Shraddha is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming action drama Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff. The movie happens to be the third installment of the Baaghi franchise and marks Shraddha’s second collaboration with Tiger. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Rajdeep Ahlawat in the lead, the movie is slated to hit the screens on March 6, 2020.

