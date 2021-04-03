Shraddha Kapoor throws the cutest 10th birthday bash for pet Shyloh with balloons and a PAWsome cake; WATCH

Shraddha Kapoor took to social media to give fans a sneak peek of her pet pooch Shyloh's 10th birthday bash. The Baaghi 3 star celebrated the occasion with her girlfriends and it is the cutest thing on the internet.

Actress is an animal lover and often, she is seen taking up the cause for the voiceless on her social media handle. She herself is a pet parent to a cute pooch Shyloh and is often seen taking it out for a walk around her building. The Baaghi 3 star dotes on her pet dog and whenever she shares cute photos with it, they tend to go viral. And now, she went ahead and shared glimpses from Shyloh's 10th birthday bash on social media that'll totally win hearts.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha shared two videos and a photo that gave fans a peek into her pet Shyloh's birthday celebration. Shraddha joined her girl gang to celebrate her pet pooch's birthday with balloons and a huge paw-shaped blue cake. The theme of the birthday bash was blue and silver as one can see the balloons around the living room. The girls along with Shraddha sang happy birthday for the little pooch and then put the cake down for Shyloh to devour. In another video, an excited Shyloh is seen welcoming Shraddha's girl gang into the house.

Sharing a long note for her pet pooch Shyloh, her girls and her fan clubs, Shraddha wrote, "Happy 10th Bday to my Babu!!! Can’t believe he is 10! To me he will always be my little babu Shyloh He has brought so much joy to our lives. We are so blessed to have him as our sweetest family member. Grateful for him beyond words. Thank you my gurlzies for coming home & celebrating! @shraddha.naik @nikitamenon1 @namdeepak @jinal.jj For all the treats & the cake! He loves you guys so much. Thank you my amazing fan clubs for your precious edits! I’m going through them since morning & they just fill me up with so much gratitude! You guys are the best! Your love for Shyloh is so wonderful, I’m sure he feels it!!! Thank you all for your wishes Thank you Paru for taking care of me while growing up & now Shyloh with so much love,since all these years! (she has taken this video)."

On Saturday morning, Shraddha jetted out of the city and was snapped at the airport. The gorgeous star was at her stylish best as she headed out of the city. On the work front, Shraddha will be seen next in Luv Ranjan's film with , Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. The film is yet to get a title and will release on Holi 2022. Besides this, Shraddha also has a film Nikhil Dwivedi in which she will be seen essaying the role of a shape-shifting serpent.

