Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff call Remo D'Souza 'Warrior' as he returns home & posts video after heart attack

Remo D'Souza had been hospitalised after he suffered a heart attack. Now, the choreographer-director is back home and shared a thank you message for all the well-wishers. Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor & other Bollywood stars welcomed him back.

Director-choreographer, Remo D'Souza had suffered a heart attack after which he was in the hospital all through the week. The news of his heart attack left all his fans worried. Amid this, he was discharged last evening and returned home after his treatment. As Remo made his way home, he shared a video and expressed gratitude to all his fans, friends, and family for praying for him while he was at the hospital. As soon as Remo made his first post after returning home, wishes started pouring and Tiger Shroff, were the first to react.

Taking to his social media handle, Remo shared a video where we can see him hail and hearty as he smiled. To welcome him back home, his family put up balloons and he is seen standing next to them in the video. Sharing the video, Remo wrote, "Thank you all for the love , prayers and blessings I am back... thank you @gabrieldsouzaaa @__adonis____ and @edie_rockwood for the beautiful welcome back ... and thanks to all my friends." The choreographer shared his health update with the video and left his fans relieved.

Seeing the video, Tiger Shroff wrote, "Time to come back stronger than ever." Shraddha Kapoor also sent love to him and wrote, "Warrior Remo Sir." also welcomed him back home. Terence Lewis shared a heartfelt note for him and wrote, "This made my day! So happy to see you safe home with your loved ones! Stay blessed n I'm coming to meet u as soon as I'm back in the bay! Love n positive healing vibes to u bro!"

Take a look at Remo's post and comments:

Meanwhile, in the past week, all of Remo's close friends including Aamir Ali, Raghav Juyal, Salmaan Yussuff, Dharmesh Yelande, Punit J Pathak and others had visited him at the hospital. Aamir Ali even shared a health update in the form of a photo with Remo from the hospital. Remo's wife Lizelle too had confirmed to a news portal that Remo is back home last evening. On hearing about Remo's health, Amitabh Bachchan also had sent his good wishes to him.

