Shraddha Kapoor to Kriti Sanon: Actresses who left fans speechless with new summer hairdo

We are in the month of May now and it is the peak of the summer season in India right now. Everyone has their own sweet way to beat the heat. Even our Bollywood actresses have their own way to stay cool in this scorching heat and one of them is playing with their hairstyles. Many actresses opt for a new haircut and go short on the length. This summer too, a few actresses gave a refreshing new look to themselves by opting to go short with their hair and we are absolutely loving it. Scroll down to check out the new looks of some of the actresses.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She was last seen in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The film did decently well at the box office and fans loved Shraddha’s performance in it. The actress who always sported long hair left everyone speechless with her short hair appearance when she was snapped attending the Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai. She looked stunning in a white crop top paired with blue denim and wore a red cap. Her overall look appeared sporty and she looked absolutely summer ready.

Kirti Kulhari

Kirti Kulhari has been in the industry for quite some time now and has time and again proved her versatility with the kind of roles she has opted for. Well, she too made a bold move with her haircut this summer. At first, just a couple of days ago, Kirti took to her Instagram handle to share her new look as she got a bob cut done. Later, she shared yet another post where she cut her hair even short and flaunted her boy cut in style.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon is one of the hottest actresses in Bollywood. She has been a part of some of the best films in the past. The actress never fails to make heads turn with her looks and this summer she chose to leave all her fans speechless with her short hairdo.

