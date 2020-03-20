Shraddha Kapoor is a total cutie as she goofs around with her friend; Watch Video

Shraddha's fans are obviously missing out on her latest paparazzi shots but fan clubs have been posting fun stuff to let the actress know she is still on their minds.

is making the most of her time as she has self-isolated herself at home amid the coronavirus outbreak. With shooting stalled and releases postponed, the actress is making sure to do all the little things she usually does not get enough time for. From reading to tucking into home food, Shraddha is also keep her fans updated about her quarantine time. Shraddha's fans are obviously missing out on her latest paparazzi shots but fan clubs have been posting fun stuff to let the actress know she is still on their minds.

One such video is of the actress and her friend goofing around with a fun Instagram filter on Shraddha's face. The 'Baaghi 3' actress can be seen in a black tight vest with shiny purple pants and a box of pizza. In the background, as music plays, Shraddha can be seen grooving to the beats.

The actress was last seen on screen in Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff and looked stunning in the song 'Dus Bahane'. Shraddha has constantly been working and this unexpected break due to the current situation is a blessing. Baaghi 3 did an impressive business at the box office before the pandemic hit the film hard. It had collected a little over Rs 50 crore in its first weekend. We wonder, if the film will be re-released at the box office.

