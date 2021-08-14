Shraddha Kapoor trying to console a crying fan at the airport will melt your heart; VIDEO inside

is one of the sweetest stars in b-town and never fails to make her fans happy. Be it greeting them nicely whenever they meet her, making time to click pictures with them or hearing them out, the young star knows how to rule every fan's heart and not disappoint them. Well, proof of her down-to-earth nature was recently seen in a viral video from the airport. In the video, Shraddha could be seen consoling her fan, who broke down on seeing her.

Yes! You heard that right. A fan met Shraddha Kapoor at the Mumbai airport, and her happiness knew no bounds. In the video that is going viral, we can see the fan jumping with joy at the beginning and hiding her face as she is almost in tears. Shraddha Kapoor, who is dressed in a black tracksuit, calmly stood by her and tried to console her. The Baaghi star held her crying fans shoulder and could be seen rubbing her arms to pacify her. Later that fan took out her phone and posed with Shraddha to click a selfie. The actress could also be seen saying something to her fan. Isn't that sweet?

Take a look:

If you look at the video carefully, you will notice that Shraddha Kapoor's track pant has a tiny 'Kapoor' written in Hindi on one side. The actress was dressed simply in a black tracksuit, and white sneakers yet looked stylish.

Well, Shraddha Kapoor had recently left the city to shoot for Luv Ranjan's upcoming movie with . Both Shraddha and Ranbir made headlines as they left for the shoot.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor are all smiles with child actor & fans on sets of Luv Ranjan's film in new PICS