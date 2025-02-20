Shraddha Kapoor turns heads as she returns to Mumbai with rumored BF Rahul Mody; fan says 'Both have same deep eyes'
Shraddha Kapoor recently turned heads while she was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her rumored boyfriend Rahul Mody. Check out fans’ reaction on the viral video.
Shraddha Kapoor is among the most popular actresses in Bollywood. Though the actress has done a soft launch of her rumored boyfriend Rahul Mody on social media several times but has never officially confirmed the relationship. The internet went into frenzy most recently after she was spotted with him at the airport after they returned to the city.
On February 20, Shraddha Kapoor and her rumored boyfriend Rahul Mody were spotted at the airport as they returned to city. The duo was clicked at the Mumbai airport while they made an entry together from the arrival gate.