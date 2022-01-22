Shraddha Kapoor turns officiator of her makeup artist's wedding and it's beyond precious; WATCH

Friendships transcend time, distance and professions and putting this into practice, actress Shraddha Kapoor did something extremely special for her best friend and makeup artist Shraddha Naik on her wedding day. On her MUA's wedding, Shraddha Kapoor turned officiator of the ceremony and married her bestie Shraddha Naika off with her lover in front of all close ones. Shraddha Naik shared a video from her wedding where the Half Girlfriend actress is seen officiating the marriage ceremony.

Sharing the video by The Wedding Story, Shraddha Kapoor's make-up artist thanked the actress and penned a heartwarming note for her. She revealed how it was special of Shraddha to officiate the wedding. In the video, Shraddha is seen asking her MUA and her fiance if they will marry each other at the wedding ceremony and nail her role as an officiator. The Street Dancer 3 actress looked gorgeous in a lavender outfit and managed to leave everyone in awe.

Her makeup artist wrote, "Dear Shraddie, From getting introduced in a professional set up 12 years back to becoming friends then best friends to you being the officiator of my wedding We’ve come a long way! Thank You for officiating our wedding. It meant the world to me & Richie!"

Have a look here

Meanwhile, recently, Shraddha shared a cute video on her Instagram handle in which she is seen spending time at home with pet Shyloh and dad Shakti Kapoor. The video impressed Shraddha's fans who had been waiting for her to post something on her handle.

On the work front, Shraddha will be seen next in Luv Ranjan's film with Ranbir Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. She also has a film with Nikhil Dwivedi where she will be seen as Naagin.

