Shraddha Kapoor twins in matching night dress with rumored boyfriend Rahul Mody; did she just confirm their relationship?
Shraddha Kapoor dropped a cute picture of twinning her night dress with her rumored boyfriend Rahul Mody. Did she make their relationship Instagram official?
Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most avid social media users in the Hindi film industry. The actress often gives a peek into her personal life to her fans through her social media handles. Be it getting her a new haircut, going on a vacation, or enjoying a favorite meal, she posts about it all. Recently, her picture with her rumored boyfriend Rahul Mody grabbed eyeballs. Did the diva just make their relationship Instagram official by dropping a picture with Mody in matching night dresses? Check it out!
On January 16, 2025, Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and dropped a cute picture of her matching her night dress with rumored boyfriend Rahul Mody. In the photo, only the legs of the celebs are visible but it’s pretty obvious that they are wearing similar-looking attires. While the Stree 2 actress clicked the image, Rahul stood patiently with folded hands. Kapoor made her relationship with Mody official by adding a cute little red heart on the post and tagging her rumored boyfriend to it.
Shraddha Kapoor’s picture with Rahul Mody:
This isn’t the first time that eagle-eyed fans speculated that Shraddha and Rahul are dating each other. A couple of days ago, some admirers turned Sherlock and zoomed into a video only to find out that the actress has the picture of her boyfriend as the wallpaper of her phone.
On January 11, 2025, the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress was spotted in the city. As soon as the video of her carrying a black gym bag viral online, her phone lit up revealing the wallpaper. It was a picture of Shraddha and a guy holding each other close.
Check out video of Shraddha Kapoor’s wallpaper:
For more such interesting updates about B-town and its celebs, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!
ALSO READ: WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor’s mobile wallpaper gets caught on camera; eagle-eyed fans believe it’s picture of her with rumored boyfriend Rahul Mody