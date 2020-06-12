Shraddha Kapoor vacaying with her ‘girls’ in mountains is exactly what’s on our mind right now; Throwback PIC

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff, and due to the nationwide lockdown, the film massively suffered at the box office

Post Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic, has been quarantining at home with her family, and as soon as Unlock 1.0 was announced, what the Saaho actress did first was to step out and meet her alleged boyfriend. That’s right! And we say this because since the past few days, a video of Shraddha and rumoured boyfriend, Rohan Shrestha, has been going viral on social media that has both of them spotted on a scooty.

In the said video, we can see Shraddha seated behind Rohan in the scooty and both, Shraddha and Rohan were seen wearing a mask. While Shraddha wore gym clothes, Rohan was seen in a white t-shirt and blue shorts. Well, we are sure Shraddha didn’t expect to be papped amidst such a time, however, sadly, the video is now viral on the internet. That said, today, Shraddha’s make-up artist, Shraddha Naik, took to social media to share a throwback photo of the actress with her team in what looks like a vacation, and in the photo, Shraddha is seen posing with her team while sitting somewhere in the mountains and alongside, Shraddha Naik wrote, “Take me back please My girls & the mountains... @shraddhakapoor @menonnikita..”

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff, and talking about her personal life, rumour-mill has it that Shraddha has been dating Rohan since two years and whenever Shraddha is asked about the impending news of her marriage to Rohan, she always dodges the question.

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's vacay photo here:

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor enjoys leisure time at home post the success of Baaghi 3 and Coronavirus outbreak; See Post

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×