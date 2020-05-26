Shraddha Kapoor & Varun Dhawan reveal their crazy side during the promotions of ABCD 2; Watch Throwback Video

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor showing their crazy side in a flight during the promotions of ABCD 2 will leave you in splits.

Due to the lockdown, everyone has been spending their time at home and making the best use of this quarantine period and now due to the extended lockdown announced till May 31st, everyone has got a chance to spend more time with their loved ones. is also having a fun time with his family at home amid lockdown. Recently, the actor had shared an updated workout playlist with his fans as he revealed that he listens to romantic songs while working out at home.

Today, we came across a throwback video of Varun and during the promotions of ABCD 2 in the year 2015. The video which was taken on a flight starts with Varun who looks handsome donning a black t-shirt with a white shirt on it and a pair of denim is tumbling down on the seat in the flight. But it is Shraddha who has caught our attention. The actress is seen jumping around in the flight and is seen flaunting her crazy side. The video ends with Shraddha sitting with her legs on the seat in the flight and getting excited for something. This video will for sure brighten up your evening and drive away your lockdown blues.

(Also Read: Varun Dhawan shares a post lockdown meme ft Mithun Chakraborty and it will leave you ROFL)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen next in Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. The film is directed by David Dhawan and is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. It was slated to release on May 1, 2020, but has been postponed due to COVID-19. Apart from this, Varun also has Sunil Khetarpal's biopic as well.

On the other hand, Shraddha was last seen in Ahmed Khan directorial Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh and the movie went on to enjoy a decent run at the box office. She will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled film opposite .

Check out the video here:

Credits :Instagram

