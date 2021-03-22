Shraddha Kapoor, Varun miss SSR while Sajid Nadiadwala dedicates Chhichhore’s National Film Award to him

As Chhichhore won the National Film Award in the Best Hindi Film category, the entire team of the movie remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on the special occasion.

The 67th National Film Awards were announced today and it has got the entertainment industry buzzing. Amid the top honours was Sushant Singh Rajput and starrer Chhichhore which was released in 2019. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial was announced as the Best Hindi Film and it has undoubtedly got the entire Chhichhore team beam with happiness and pride. To note, it was a moment of mixed emotions for the entire team as they were missing Sushant on this special moment.

On this special occasion, Sajid Nadiadwala, who had bankrolled Chhichhore, had dedicated this award to the late actor. Taking it to micro-blogging site Twitter, the producer wrote, “On behalf of NGE, I dedicate this prestigious award to #SushantSinghRajput. We can’t get over his loss but I pray that this award gives a bit of happiness to his family & fans including me. And I’m grateful to @niteshtiwari22 for giving us this special movie.” On the other hand, Shraddha also remembered Sushant as she expressed gratitude towards Chhichhore makers for making her a part of this journey. She wrote, “Thank you @niteshtiwari22 @nadiadwalagrandson for making me a part of this beautiful film. We miss you @sushantsinghrajput @fukravarun @naveen.polishetty @tahirrajbhasin @tushar.pandey @saharshkumarshukla. Thank you National award committee. Thank you to the entire team of Chhichhore.”

Varun Sharma, who always played a key role in Chhichhore, dedicated the win to Sushant and wrote, “A Film which is truly special to all of us. A Film which is very close to our Hearts. This one is for you Kammo.” Tahir also shared the excitement about the same, “Chhichhore just won the National Award! Big congratulations to Nitesh Tiwari, Sajid Nadiadwala and the entire cast & crew. A moment of remembrance and gratitude to Sushant, without whom this story would never have been told.”

On behalf of NGE, I dedicate this prestigious award to #SushantSinghRajput. We can’t get over his loss but I pray that this award gives a bit of happiness to his family & fans including me. And I’m grateful to @niteshtiwari22 for giving us this special movie. - #SajidNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/GiIlfhzWtt — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) March 22, 2021

Meanwhile, Nitesh, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, stated, “I feel so honoured and humbled. And I am very happy for my team. Everyone had put in their heart in soul in the film. There is a sense of happiness in the team as well as sadness. But all of us are sure that Sushant is smiling somewhere up there and sending us his love and hugs.”

