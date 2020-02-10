Shraddha Kapoor is a vision in black as she poses for a magazine cover; Baaghi 3 co star Tiger Shroff loves it

Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram to share her latest stint as the cover star of a magazine. The Baaghi 3 star won over fans with her bold and beautiful look in black. Even Baaghi 3 co-star Tiger Shroff was in awe. Check it out.

When it comes to naming a Bollywood actress who has slowly and steadily won the hearts of fans, comes to mind. The diva has managed to make a special place for herself in the hearts of her fans with her films like Street Dancer 3D, Baaghi, Saaho, Chhichhore and more. Now, as she gears up to be seen in Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff, fans have been excited about it. Recently, Shraddha was spotted post a magazine shoot with rumoured beau Rohan Shrestha and photos went viral on social media.

Now, Shraddha took to Instagram to share the photo as she turned the cover star of a magazine. Interestingly, the cover has been photographed by Rohan and Shraddha looks like a vision in black. The Baaghi 3 star is seen clad in a gorgeous black dress. With kohl in her eyes and on fleek makeup, Shraddha looked like a dream in black as she graced the cover of the magazine which was shot by Rohan. Fans couldn’t resist praising Shraddha’s look.

Even Baaghi 3 co-stars Tiger Shroff liked the photo along with a few other B-town celebs. On the work front, Shraddha will be seen in Baaghi 3 with Tiger and the trailer was launched last week. Fans couldn’t get enough of the action and stunts done by Tiger in the trailer and the chemistry between the lead actor and Shraddha left everyone excited. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is the second collaboration of Shraddha and Tiger after Baaghi. It will also star Riteish Deshmukh, Jackie Shroff and Ankita Lokhande. Baaghi 3 is slated to release on March 6, 2020.

