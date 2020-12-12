  1. Home
Shraddha Kapoor visits Remo D'Souza in the hospital to check on him after he suffers a heart attack: Report

As per a recent report, Shraddha Kapoor has visited choreographer Remo D'Souza in the hospital to check on him and also sympathized with his wife. Read the complete deets inside.
23635 reads Mumbai
Shraddha KapoorShraddha Kapoor visits Remo D'Souza in the hospital to check on him after he suffers a heart attack: Report
Ace choreographer and director Remo D'Souza on Friday afternoon was hospitalised after he suffered from a heart attack. The filmmaker, who was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai, underwent an angioplasty surgery and is now stable. As soon as this news broke out, he has been inundated with 'get well soon' wishes from his family members, fans and friends from the film industry. Previously, actors Rahul Dev, Salmaan Yussuf, Aamir Ali and Dharmesh Yelande had visited him in the hospital. Now, as per the latest report coming in, actress Shraddha Kapoor has paid a visit to him today morning.

As per a report in TOI, the Baaghi actress, who shares a great rapport with Remo, stayed in the hospital for a while and sympathized with his wife Lizelle. The leading daily quoted the source close to the development as saying, “Shraddha quietly dropped by at the hospital to check on Remo’s health earlier today. She stayed there for a while, spoke to the director's wife, Lizelle and gave her strength and support with her presence.” Earlier, actress Nora Fatehi had wished the choreographer a speedy recovery. In her post, she had urged everyone to pray for Remo and his family.

Meanwhile, Remo and Shraddha have worked together in films like ABCD 2 and Street Dancer.

Earlier, Remo's wife Lizelle had told Indian Express that he had a blockage and doctors had done angiography. She revealed he was kept in the ICU.

The 46-year-old dancer is known for his stint in reality shows like Dance Plus, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. His last film Street Dancer that featured Varun Dhawan and Shraddha was released earlier this year in January.

