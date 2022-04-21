Shraddha Kapoor wants to do a comedy film with dad Shakti Kapoor; Says 'It will be lovely'

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. She has impressed the audience with roles in films like Aashiqui 2, Haider, Stree, and ABCD, among others. It's been a while, since the actress was last seen on the big screen and her fans are undoubtedly missing her presence on-screen. Now, in an interview with ETimes, the Ek Villain actress revealed that she wants to do a movie with her father-actor Shakti Kapoor. Shraddha also said that she would like to do a comedy film with him.

Further, the actress said, "He is constantly making us laugh in the house. It would be lovely to share screen space with him.” Shakti Kapoor has done a cameo in his daughter, Shraddha Kapoor's debut film, Teen Patti in 2010, however, the father-daughter duo has not yet done a full-fledged movie yet.

Shraddha added that she is very inspired by her father, Shakti Kapoor and his work. “There’s so much to learn from him — as a person at home and as an actor on the big screen. I hope we team up soon.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 action thriller film, Baaghi 3, which also featured Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, and Ankita Lokhande. She will next star opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's as-yet-untitled project. The actress will also be seen playing the lead in Chaalbaaz in London, which is the remake of 1989's slapstick film ChaalBaaz and in Nikhil Dwivedi's trilogy film where she will essay the role of a shapeshifting serpent.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor wishes parents Shakti Kapoor, Shivangi Kolhapure a happy anniversary, shares adorable pic