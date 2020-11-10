Shraddha Kapoor wins the internet with a cute post for brother Siddhanth; Says 'My life, my precious bhaiya'

Shraddha Kapoor dotes on her family and loves to shower them with love on social media. Recently, her brother Siddhanth Kapoor shared a photo with Shraddha and the Stree star replied to him in the most endearing manner.

Among the stars who love spending time with their family and loved ones, 's name shines right at the top. The gorgeous star loves to spend time at home with her family and amid the ongoing pandemic, Shraddha often used to share adorable photos of doing her favourite things at her house. From chilling with her pet to chatting with family, the star often shared glimpses of her fun at home. Recently, however, Shraddha's brother Siddhanth Kapoor put up a post for his sister on his social media handle and left the actress in complete awe.

Showering love on Shraddha, Siddhanth shared a photo that featured both of them together. Reposting the same photo, Shraddha shared the same on her Instagram story and expressed her love for her brother Siddhanth. In the adorable photo, we could see Siddhanth and Shraddha embracing each other while showing the victory sign. The smile on the siblings' faces left everyone in awe. With the photo, Shraddha penned a sweet caption for her brother.

Sharing it on her Instagram story, Shraddha wrote, "Awwwda Babu My life, my precious Bhaiya @siddhanthkapoor." The adorable photo of the siblings gave fans a glimpse of the bond between the two and left the internet in awe.

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor's post:

Meanwhile, amid the ongoing pandemic, Shraddha stayed at home. Often, she shared photos and videos of her workout sessions at home and left the internet motivated as well. Recently, Shraddha announced her next project that will be Nikhil Dwivedi's film based on a shape-shifting serpent. Shraddha will be seen playing the lead role in the same. The actress was excited to join the likes of stars like late and more to play the role of a shape-shifting snake on screen. Apart from this, Shraddha also has Luv Ranjan's next with .

Credits :Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

