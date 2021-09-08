Shraddha Kapoor wishes Asha Bhosle on her 88th birthday; Shares THIS perfect fam jam picture

The legendary singer Asha Bhosle celebrated her 88th birthday today, and actress took to her social media handle and treated her fans with a perfect family picture on the special occasion. Asha's family gathered to raise a toast on veteran actress' special day. Shraddha’s parents Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure, and brother Siddhanth, among other relatives, were seen.

In the post shared by the actress, Asha Bhosle can be seen at the center stage in the photo. "Happy birthday dearest Asha aaie," Shraddha added this birthday wish for her grand aaji. Wondering how Shraddha is related to the veteran singer? During an old interview, the actress had revealed that Lata Mangeshkar's first cousin, Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure is her maternal grandfather and so, Shraddha Kapoor shares a close bond with Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle and often refers to them as aaji. Talking about the singer, she has been a part of the Indian film industry for many decades and she also holds the Guinness Book of World Records for having recorded nearly 11 thousand songs in 20 different languages.

Bollywood continues to pour wishes on Asha’s birthday. Among many, legend Lata Mangeshkar also wished sister Asha Bhosle and shared an adorable throwback picture. Late Mangeshkar described Asha Bhosle as a "versatile singer" and sent her loads of good wishes and blessings. “Namaskar. Aaj meri choti behen Asha Bhosle ka janamdin hai. Main usko bahut badhaai aur aashirwad deti hun. Asha ek kamaal ki gaayika hai,versatile singer hai. Wo deerghayu ho,Ishwar usko aur uske pariwaar ko hamesha aur sukhi rakhe yehi meri manokaamana,” wrote Lata Mangeshkar.

