Shraddha Kapoor wishes her 'bhaiya' Siddhanth Kapoor on his birthday; Shares a goofy selfie

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. The actress rose to fame in her career with the 2013 film, Aashiqui 2 alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, which was a major blockbuster at the time of its release. Later, she impressed the audience with roles in films like Stree, Haider, Stree, Ek Villain, Chhichhore, and ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, among others. It's been a while since the actress was last seen on the big screen and her fans are undoubtedly missing her presence on-screen.

Recently, the actress who was in Mauritius to shoot for her yet-to-be-titled film with Luv Ranjan, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor returned back to Mumbai after completing the last schedule of the film. Now, the actress shared a sweet birthday wish for her brother Siddhanth Kapoor on her Instagram handle. Sharing a good picture with her 'bhaiya', she captioned it: "Ghar vaapsi + Bhaiya Birthday = Happiness. Happy Birthday Bhaiya!!! @siddhanthkapoor." Shraddha and Siddhanth, both actors, played brother and sister in Apoorva Lakhia’s 2017 film, Haseena Parkar. While she played the titular role, he played gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

Check out Shraddha Kapoor-Siddhant Kapoor's PIC:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha was last seen in the 2020 film, Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, and Ankita Lokhande. Apart from this, the actress will also be a part of Nikhil Dwivedi and Vishal Furia’s Naagin, which is the remake of 1989's slapstick film ChaalBaaz. She will be seen in a never seen avatar in one of the most-anticipated films of her career as in the film, the actress will essay the role of a shapeshifting serpent.

