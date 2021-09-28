Shraddha Kapoor wishes her dear 'Lata aaji' with a heartwarming snap on singer's 92nd birthday

One of India's singing superstars, Lata Mangeshkar, is celebrating her 92nd birthday today and she has been flooded with wishes on social media. On Tuesday, the singer was also briefly trending as fans remembered her soulful voice and wished her on the special occasion. Among the many wishes, her grand niece and actress Shraddha Kapoor also wished her.

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha shared a picture perfect family snap and wished Lata Mangeshkar on her 92nd birthday. Via her wish, the actress also revealed that she fondly addresses the singer as 'aaji' meaning grandparent in Marathi. The photo featured Lata Mangeshkar with Shraddha sitting right next to her, her mum Shivangi Kohlhapure, aunt Padmini Kolhapure and a few other family members.

Sharing the picture, Shraddha captioned it, "Happy birthday Lata aaji @lata_mangeshkar." Take a look at Shraddha's birthday wish for the singer below:

For the unversed, Shraddha and Lata Mangeshkar are relatives. The actress' maternal grandfather Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure was Lata Mangeshkar's first cousin and that's how the two stars are related. Fans were quick to add wishes in the comments section for the singer.

Around two weeks ago, Lata Mangeshkar's sister Asha Bhosle celebrated her 88th birthday and shared a few snapshots on Instagram. Thanking her fans and well-wishers, Asha had written, "I am indeed blessed today on my 88th thanks to all your never-ending love and support. I am nothing without my music and you. Thank you."

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor wishes Asha Bhosle on her 88th birthday; Shares THIS perfect fam jam picture