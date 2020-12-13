Shraddha Kapoor wishes 'Mommy & Baapu' Shivangi and Shakti Kapoor on 38th anniversary, shares adorable photos

Sharing a picture from their family vacation, Shraddha Kapoor wished her 'Mommy and Baapu' Shivangi Kolhapure and Shakti Kapoor as they celebrated 38 years of wedding bliss.

never fails to delight her fans on social media. The actress, who is one of the top most followed celebrities on Instagram in India, took to her social media handle on Sunday to recall some special childhood memories. Apart from the adorable pictures, Shraddha also was celebrating her mum Shivangi Kolhapure and dad Shakti Kapoor's wedding anniversary. The couple who tied the knot in 1982 complete 38 years of married blissful life today.

Shivangi and Shakti are also doting parents to Shraddha and her brother Siddhant Kapoor. Sharing a picture from their family vacation, Shraddha wished her 'Mommy and Baapu' as she wrote, "Happy Anniversary Mommy & Baapu @shaktikapoor @siddhanthkapoor." The actress also shared a stunning monochrome portrait of the couple.

Siddhant, too, shared the same family photo as Shraddha and wished his parents. He wrote, "Happy Anniversary to my Soul Mates." Shraddha's mum Shivangi Kolhapure maintains a low key profile and we rarely get to see the entire family together on social media. Shakti Kapoor had once shared a family photo back in 2018 which featured all four of them happily smiling for the camera while on their Europe vacation.

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor's anniversary wish for her mum and dad:

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor was recently snapped outside a city hospital as she visited choreographer Remo D'souza who suffered a heart attack on Friday. She spend some time with the choreographer and his family and kept the visit low key.

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor visits Remo D'Souza in the hospital to check on him after he suffers a heart attack: Report

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×