Shraddha Kapoor wishes parents Shakti Kapoor, Shivangi Kolhapure a happy anniversary, shares adorable pic

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. She has impressed the audience with roles in films like Aashiqui 2, Stree, and ABCD, among others. Not only that, but she also continues to engage them on social media by sharing glimpses of her personal and professional lives every now and then. Netizens love her candid and gorgeous pictures on Instagram and keep coming back for more. Speaking of which, a few moments back, Shraddha wished her parents Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure on their anniversary, while sharing an adorable picture.

Shraddha took to her Instagram space and shared a sweet picture featuring both her parents Shakti and mom Shivangi. In the photograph, the couple can be seen taking a selfie, with the Eiffel Tower in the backdrop. Sharing this photograph, Shraddha wrote a simple and sweet caption that read, “Happy anniversary”, followed by a few cute emojis. Sharddha has often taken to her Instagram space to express her love for her family, especially her father, whom she calls ‘Bapu’. This time too, she did not miss the opportunity to do the same.

Take a look at Shraddha’s post:

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film Saaho where she shared screen space with South star Prabhas. She is now busy working on Luv Ranjan’s next, which is yet to be named. Shraddha will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor for the very first time and fans are excited to watch this new pair on screen. Dimple Kapadia will be featuring in the film as well.

