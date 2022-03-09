Shraddha Kapoor on working with Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s film: ‘Super thrilled’

Shraddha Kapoor has been in the limelight as she is set to appear in much-awaited Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled film alongside Ranbir Kapoor. According to reports, the actress has started filming for the latest schedule. Now, in a recent interview with a news portal, Shraddha Kapoor opened up about her upcoming movie and said that she is thrilled to be working with Ranbir Kapoor in the film.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Shraddha said, “I’m very excited to work with Luv and Ranbir. It’s a super fun film and I’m excited for the audience to see me in a new role. I have admired Ranbir since his first film and I’m super thrilled that we are finally working together. Same for Luv sir. He is such a fantastic writer/director,” she says.

Shraddha Kapoor recently celebrated her 35th birthday in Goa. She was accompanied by her family for the vacation. Sharing about it, Shraddha said that it was the best way for her to celebrate her birthday. The ‘Aashiqui 2’ actress added that she loves being in the moment and making memories with her family.

Recently, the makers announced that Shraddha and Ranbir’s upcoming film will release on March 8, 2023. To note, the movie will mark Shraddha’s first-ever collaboration with Ranbir. Apart from this, Shraddha will also be seen in ChaalBaaz In London. The film was announced last year with a teaser video. She also has Vishal Furia’s Nagin in the pipeline. Reportedly, Shraddha is expected to start shooting for Nagin this summer, and pre-production work on the film has already begun.

