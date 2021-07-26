Shraddha Kapoor's Baaghi performance played KEY role in bagging Pankaj Parashar's Chaalbaaz in London.

Months after rumours of 's Chaalbaaz remake being in the works, OG director Pankaj Parashar has now revealed that he will be making Chaalbaaz in London with . In a recent interview with ETimes, Pankaj Parashar opened up on his latest project, how the sequel will be bigger in scale, comparisons and why Shraddha Kapoor. He revealed that it was Shraddha's early performances that landed her the role.

He said that it was Shraddha's one scene in Baaghi won her the role. "Shraddha has 64M followers on Insta, isn't she hugely popular? But it is always the performance of an actor that he/she has given in a film or audition that gravitates the maker towards the actor. I loved Shraddha in that scene from Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Baaghi' (directed by Ahmed Khan) wherein she changes from one character- two diametrically opposite behaviours- to another in a flash of a second," Parashar recalled adding that she loved the film's narration.

He added, "Shakti Kapoor is a dear friend. So it wasn't tough to reach Shraddha. In fact, I know her since she was a kid. I still remember she coming for the special screening of 'Rajkumar' (Anil Kapoor, ) in 1996 that I made; she was just 9 years-old then. But let me tell you she just freaked out when I had given her a narration for barely 30 minutes. She was bowled over by the action parts too, for which she will soon start preparing."

The Sridevi-led Chaalbaaz also saw Shakti Kapoor. When asked if he will be returning alongside his daughter, Parashar revealed, "Yes, he is. It's a guest appearance, though."

The director also stated that Chaalbaaz in London should not be looked from the same lens of the original since times have changed. "People should stop even thinking that Chaalbaaz in London is similar to Chaalbaaz. I repeat, it is not. Think of it, it's quite a challenge for me. When I decided to make 'Chaalbaaz', several people from our fraternity told me that why was I going into the 'Seeta aur Geeta' zone. but I was unperturbed."

He concluded saying that the film's shooting will depend on the Covid-19 scenario in India and abroad.

