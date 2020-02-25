Shraddha Kapoor's behind the scene nautanki with her girl crew is all things fun; Watch Video

While Tiger and Shraddha posed for the customary paparazzi photos, we got a sneak peek of Shraddha's nautanki with her girl crew. Check out the video below.

is going all out for the promotions of her next film Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff. The trailer and songs have generated ample buzz and on Monday the stars were snapped out and about in the city. While Tiger and Shraddha posed for the customary paparazzi photos, we got a sneak peek of Shraddha's nautanki with her girl crew. The actress and her all-girl team made the most of the photographers, as they posed for some fun and quirky shots.

For one of the many photos, Shraddha was spotted leaning into the pool as her crew held her back. Undoubtedly, there was a whole lot of fun banter involved. While Shraddha and Tiger starred in Baaghi, the film's sequel saw in the lead role. Now, Shraddha will be returning with the action franchise in Baaghi 3.

Tiger Shroff's daredevil stunts have definitely won his fans over and their on screen chemistry was evident in the remake of the song 'Dus Bahane' which left the Internet divided. Check out Shraddha's latest video below:

The actress also took to Instagram to share a series of photos int this denim outfit. Shraddha captioned one of the photos, "Everyone wants magic! We just need to remember that it’s within us." Check it out below:

Baaghi 3 will also be starring Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. For their promotions over the weekend, Shraddha and Tiger were snapped with them promoting the film on The Kapil Sharma Show.

