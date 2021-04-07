Shraddha Kapoor's 'Breakfast for the soul' with stunning view of Maldivian blues will evoke wanderlust in you

Shraddha Kapoor is currently enjoying a vacation in the Maldives and now has shared yet another gorgeous photo from the tropical paradise. With it, the Baaghi 3 star left fans in awe of her morning breakfast with a view.

Actress is once again back in the tropical paradise of the Maldives and is ensuring that she chronicles her vacay on social media via photos. While she has been dropping snippets from her stroll around the white sandy beaches of the Maldives, on Wednesday, she shared a photo from her hearty breakfast with a stunning view of the blues. The Baaghi 3 star gave fans a stunning glimpse of what 'Breakfast for the Soul' comprises and well, it has left them impressed.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha dropped a photo in which she was seen sitting on a table filled with delicious dishes and fresh fruits. The Baaghi 3 star is seen clad in a blue crop top with beige comfy pants in the same. Behind Shraddha, one can catch a glimpse of the breathtaking view of Maldivian blues. The star looked radiant and fresh sans makeup as she smiled and posed for the camera while enjoying the views and the food.

Just yesterday, Shraddha dropped a beautiful glimpse while enjoying the view of the sea from her hotel. The star's stylish vacay looks are sure to catch the fancy of all her young fans.

Meanwhile, last month, Shraddha visited the Maldives twice as well. Once, she joined her cousin Priyaank Sharma for his wedding with Shaza Morani. The second time, Shraddha took her parents, Shakti Kapoor, and mom Shivangi for a holiday. On the work front, Shraddha will be seen next in Luv Ranjan's film with , Boney Kapoor, and Dimple Kapadia. Besides this, Shraddha will be seen in ChaalBaaz In London. She recently announced the film with a video.

