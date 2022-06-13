Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor detained in Bangalore for drug abuse; Shakti Kapoor reacts

A piece of shocking news is coming in from the Bollywood industry. Reportedly, Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor has been detained by the Bengaluru Police for allegedly consuming drugs at a party in the city on Sunday night. After getting a tip-off, the police had raided a hotel on MG Road where the party was hosted. It is said that Siddhanth’s sample was among the six people that returned positive. Police have said that it was unclear if these people consumed drugs and came to the party or if they consumed them at the hotel.

Taking to their Twitter handle, ANI wrote, “Actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor was detained during a police raid at a rave party in a Bengaluru hotel, last night. He is among the 6 people allegedly found to have consumed drugs: Bengaluru Police.” Talking to ETimes and reacting to this shocking news, Shakti Kapoor said, “I can say only one thing - it’s not possible”. The reports further added that Siddhant left for Bengaluru from Mumbai on Sunday and this incident happened during a late-night party.

Apparently, the Kapoor family was not even aware of which hotel Siddhanth was staying in. The Bengaluru Police confirmed that Siddhanth Kapoor was among the six people, allegedly found to have consumed drugs. "Siddhanth Kapoor has tested positive for drugs. He has been brought to Ulsoor Police Station," Dr Bheemashankar S. Guled, DCP, East division, Bengaluru City told ANI.

Talking about Siddhanth Kapoor, he is also an actor who portrayed the character of Chintu Dedha in the 2020 web series 'Bhaukaal'. He also acted in several movies, such as 'Shootout at Wadala', 'Ugly, 'Haseena Parkar', 'Chehre', etc. He also worked as an assistant director in films like 'Bhagam Bhag', 'Chup Chup Ke', 'Bhool Bhulaiyya', and 'Dhol'.

Meanwhile, talking about Shraddha Kapoor, she is currently in Spain shooting for Luv Ranjan’s film with Ranbir Kapoor.

