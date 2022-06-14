Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor gets bail after being arrested for drug consumption

Actor-DJ Siddhanth Kapoor can heave a sigh of relief as he was granted bail after being arrested in Bengaluru on Monday from an alleged rave party. Siddhanth, who was a DJ at a party at a posh Hotel in Bengaluru with several others, got station bail as reported by ANI. He will have to appear before the Bengaluru Police as and when he is called in the matter. The police investigation is currently going on in the matter, as reported by ANI.

Bheema Shankar Gulled, DCP East Bengaluru told ANI, "Actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor and four others have been released on station bail. They will further have to appear before the Police as and when called." It was yesterday that it was reported that after the Police had detained Siddhanth from the party with 35 other people. It was after Shraddha's brother tested positive for the consumption of drugs that he was arrested by the Bengaluru Police.

Acting on a tip-off, Bengaluru Police had raided a posh hotel on Sunday night where a rave party was being allegedly taking place. From there, 35 people were detained, including Siddhanth Kapoor. While the cops didn't find any drugs on the people detained, they managed to find MDMA and Ganja disposed off nearby. DCP Guled told ANI, "We didn't find any drugs on their person but found MDMA & ganja disposed of nearby. We'll investigate CCTV to check who disposed of it."

After Siddhanth's arrest, his father Shakti Kapoor spoke to Etimes and expressed shock over the matter. He had told Etimes, "I can say only one thing - it’s not possible." Later, talking to Hindustan Times, Shakti Kapoor had said, "I’m in Mumbai and I don’t know what is happening. I got to know from news channels only. All I know as of now is that there is no arrest and Siddhanth has only been detained."

Meanwhile, as per the latest, Siddhanth has made bail in the matter along with 4 others who were arrested in the matter.

Also Read|Siddhanth Kapoor: 10 Things to know about Shraddha Kapoor's brother who is detained for drug abuse