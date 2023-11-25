Shraddha Kapoor's funny REACTION after monkey steals her Bhakarvadi packet: 'Aur kuch nahi churaana bandar'

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most popular and successful actresses in Bollywood. Apart from her work, the Baaghi actress is also known for her strong social media presence and sharp wit, which is always on full display. Recently, she took to social media to share that a monkey stole her snack. Her reaction will leave you in splits.

Shraddha Kapoor's snack gets stolen by a monkey

Today, on November 25th, Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram story to share a short video. In it, a monkey can be seen strolling around. The actress wrote in the caption, "Chura lia hai tumne jo....mera Bhakarvadi ke packet ko (smiley and angry emojis) Aur kuch nahi churaana...Bandar!!! (That you have stolen my Bhakarvadi packet...now don't steal anything else monkey!!)" She accompanied it with Asha Bhosle's iconic song Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko from the 1973 film Yaadon Ki Baraat.

Check out a screenshot of her story!

Shraddha Kapoor shares adorable picture with her pet dog

Recently, the actress shared some pictures with her cute pet dog before heading out for a shoot. Shraddha can be seen posing with her pooch in one of the pictures. In another one, they can be seen lying on the floor with sad eyes. She wrote, "Moye Moye coz l goye for shoot tomorrow and I will miss my little boy."

Many people took to the comment section to express their feelings on her post. One user wrote, "You don't have to be an actress; in fact, you should be a Shayar after this." Another one penned, "And you are khoye khoye in your emotions," while another individual quipped, "Me when you don't post a picture: - moye moye, When you post a picture: - oye hoye."

Shraddha Kapoor's work front

Shraddha was last seen in Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, which marked her return after a three-year hiatus. Also starring Ranbir Kapoor, the film met with mixed critical response. Despite that, it turned out to be a major commercial success. She is currently busy shooting for the horror comedy Stree 2 with Rajkummar Rao. Directed by Amar Kaushik, it is a sequel to the successful 2018 film Stree.

