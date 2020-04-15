Shraddha Kapoor's gorgeous smile while bingeing on to a yummy meal will drive away your mid week blues

Shraddha Kapoor looks pretty and is flashing her million-dollar smile while having a yummy meal at a restaurant in this throwback picture shared by a fan.

Coronavirus has created an outrage all over the world. After the 21 days lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended the lockdown in India till 3rd May starting from 15th April due to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. Amid the lockdown, everyone has been spending their time at home and making the best use of this quarantine period. Bollywood celebrities have been regularly sharing what they are up to during this quarantine period. While some are sharing their throwback pictures, others are sharing their workout routines. Among all is also spending this quarantine period with her family and pet Shyloh at home.

Recently, we came across a throwback picture of Shraddha where the actress looks elated while bingeing on to some yummy food. We all know that the Street Dancer 3D actress is a big foodie and loves to eat chats, vada pav and other junk foods as well. She has time and again shown her love for food through her social media account. In this throwback picture shared by a fan, Shraddha looks pretty and is flashing her million-dollar smile while having a yummy meal at a restaurant. Shraddha Kapoor's gorgeous smile will definitely brighten up your mood.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor had a good start of the year 2020 as she had two big releases so far. The diva started her year with , Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva starrer Street Dancer 3D wherein she was seen flaunting her impeccable dancing skills. Shraddha was last seen in Ahmed Khan directorial Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh early this month and the movie went on to enjoy a decent run at the box office. She will be seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled film opposite .

Check out Shraddha Kapoor's picture here:

