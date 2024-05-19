Shraddha Kapoor’s hilarious version of Laapataa Ladies’ song Sajni Re is all things relatable

Shraddha Kapoor is quite a social media enthusiast. She surely knows how to keep her fans and followers hooked with her quirky posts. Meanwhile, Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies after winning over the audience continues to rule the internet with its soul-stirring song, Sajni Re, sung by Arijit Singh.

Cashing on the opportunity, Shraddha Kapoor left no chance to flaunt her version of Sajni Re which is quite relatable to everyone.

Shraddha Kapoor shares her quirky version of Laapataa Ladies' song Sajni Re

Today, on May 19, a while back, Shraddha Kapoor hopped on to her Instagram stories and re-shared the post shared by her. What stood out differently in the story posted by the actress was her quirky version of Kiran Rao's directorial Laapataa Ladies song Sajni Re for her ‘Insta fam’.

While sharing the story, she wrote, “O Insta fam re, kaise katte din raat, garmi mein halat kharaab, pahado ki yaad satave re,” followed by a laughter emoji.

She also added the song in the background sung by Arijit Singh composed by Ram Sampath and penned by Prashad Pandey.

Take a look:

Shraddha Kapoor's quirky post shared earlier in the day

It was earlier in the day, Shraddha posted a carousel of images on her social media handle. In the pictures, the actress looked Uber-cool in a blue crop top paired with a denim jacket. The actress gave a glimpse of her stunning pictures.

In one of the pictures, the actress was also seen hiding her face as she appeared to be controlling her laughter, and the post concluded with the Stree 2 actress savoring a burger.

“Aaj kya nahi karna hai???” she wrote in the caption.

Take a look:

It is worth mentioning that just a couple of days back, eagle-eyed fans speculated Shraddha was holidaying with her rumored beau, Rahul Mody in the mountains. It all started when Rahul’s sister Sonika Mody dropped his picture with a view in the background that appeared similar to the pictures shared by Shraddha a few days back.

Shraddha Kapoor's work front

On the professional front, Shraddha will be next seen in Amar Kaushik’s highly-awaited, Stree 2. The sequel to 2018’s horror-comedy will also star Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, and Abhishek Banerjee in the key roles. The much-awaited film will hit the theaters later this year on August 30, 2024.

