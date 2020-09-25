Shraddha Kapoor's manager Jinal mentioned in chats between actress and Jaya Saha: Report

The news report by Republic TV states that Narcotics Control Bureau has details of chats between the Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor and the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha.

As per a latest news report by Republic TV, actress 's manager Jinal Jhaveri has allegedly featured in the chats between Jaya Saha and Shraddha Kapoor. The news report by Republic TV states that the Narcotics Control Bureau has details of chats between the Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor and the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha. The news report further goes on to mention that Shraddha Kapoor allegedly chatted with Jaya Saha about CBD oil and how the latter was going to get it delivered via Shraddha Kapoor's manager Jinal Jhaveri.

The news reports about the drugs angle in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case states that Bollywood actresses , , Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor have been summoned by the NCB. The news reports previously stated how the actress Rhea Chakraborty dropped the names of actors from the Bollywood industry. These news reports were denied by the actress Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer, Satish Manshinde. The lawyer reportedly told CNN News 18 that his client Rhea Chakraborty has never spoken about any names from the Bollywood industry during her interrogation with the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer, Satish Manshinde also stated during her interview that NCB is digging out names from Bollywood as it will fetch them a lot of media attention. He further goes on to add that NCB reportedly did not find any solid proof for links with Bollywood. He also suggested that the NCB should probe other countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nepal if they wish to unearth the drugs crisis.

